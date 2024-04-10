Dustin to look for love
Condobolin’s Dustin Manwaring (third from left) begins his quest for love on Sunday, 14 April. The 26-year-old will begin his search on Farmer Wants a Wife. Dustin says he is fun, happy, loves to laugh and easy to get along with. He likes to keep things interesting and keep morale high in a relationship. So, saddle up and tune in from 7pm on Channel 7 or 7Plus to follow Dustin’s journey. Image Credit: Farmer Wants a Wife Facebook Page.
Latest News
RFDS Medical Services OPEN
Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) Medical Services (Melrose Street) opened [...]
Goanna Manor – Pending Demolition
At the Ordinary Meeting of Council held on 29 November [...]
Dustin to look for love
Condobolin’s Dustin Manwaring (third from left) begins his quest for [...]
Grace found safe and sound
Grace Kiss, 24, was found safe and well at around [...]
Taya, Georgia and Rachel rip in at trials
Congratulations to Condobolin High School’s Taya Donovan, Georgia Clemson and [...]
Condo-Milby take on Ungarie in trial match
Condo-Milby once again pulled on the boots for a trial [...]