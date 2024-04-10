Dustin to look for love

Condobolin’s Dustin Manwaring (third from left) begins his quest for love on Sunday, 14 April. The 26-year-old will begin his search on Farmer Wants a Wife. Dustin says he is fun, happy, loves to laugh and easy to get along with. He likes to keep things interesting and keep morale high in a relationship. So, saddle up and tune in from 7pm on Channel 7 or 7Plus to follow Dustin’s journey. Image Credit: Farmer Wants a Wife Facebook Page.