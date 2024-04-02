Custom Coffee Workshop

Tullamore Central School Hospitality students had a very engaging and informative workshop with Custom Coffee Vans on Wednesday 13th March in preparation for the launch of Tully’s Tuckerbox. The launch will coincide with the Tullamore Ceilidh (Kay-lee) on the 12th and 13th April. Please come along and support the students and their wonderful little school. Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central Schools Facebook page.

