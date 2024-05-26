Cross Country fun for St Joseph’s

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin held their competitive Cross Country event on Tuesday, 30 April.

Oscar Charters placed first in the 12/13 Years Boys Age Group, with Peter Elias securing second spot.

In the 12/13 Years Girls race, Olive Mercieca took home first place, followed by Abby Connell (second), Sally Ford (third), Charli Keates (fourth), Deniesse Donaire (fifth) and Alexis Merritt (sixth).

Austin Watt won the 11 Years Boys category, with Todd Jones second and Reuben Sloane third. Matthew Clark, Reni Hall and Razzak Elhassan rounded out the top six.

In the 11 Years Girls race, Anabel Allen won and was closely followed by Erika Geeves who was second. Zarah Coe was third, Willow Frost was fourth and Emison Jacobson was fifth.

Jett Martin was the winner of the 10 Years Boys Age Group. Jayte Golya claimed second, Antonio Elias was third, Damien Dodgson was fourth and Tate Durning was fifth.

In the 10 Years Girls section, Molly Wynn placed first. Brooklyn Merritt came second, Kaitlyn Serrano placed third, and Kyara Dodgson was fourth.

Fletcher Smith was the winner of the 8/9 Years Boys race. Enan Small (second), Cooper Quade (third), Darcy Keates (fourth), Finn Jones (fifth) and Beau Ridley (sixth) all competed well.

In the 8/9 Years Girls, Patsy Jacobson (first) beat Harper Taylor(second), Audrey Merritt (third), Matilda Haworth (fourth), Scarlett Barnes (fifth) and Billie Calton (sixth).

Oliver Nagle was the winner of the 7 Years Boys event. Austin Barnes came second and Jeremiah McKenzie was third.

In the 7 Years Girls, Audrey Wynn was first, Chloe Quade was second and Eva Watt was third.

Ruby Lewis claimed first place in the 5/6 Girls age group. Cadence Merritt was second and Piper Calton was third.

In the 5/6 Years Boys race, Dominic Jones claimed first place, while Cooper Pearce and Gerard Elias placed second and third respectively.

The Have-A-Go awards went to, Gerard Elias (Infants), Eva Watt (Infants), Harrison Flemming (Junior), Isla Watt (Junior), Harrison Browning (Senior) and Alexis Merritt (Senior).

Champion of each Age Group (first place) received a medal; second and third placegetters received a ribbon; fourth, fifth and sixth placegetters received a well done ribbon with a sticker on the back.

Those that qualified from each age group attended the Diocese Cross Country event on Monday, 6 May.

Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.