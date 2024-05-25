Condobolin Race Club gets a funding boost

Condobolin Picnic Race Club Incorporated are among 31 organisations in the Parkes electorate will benefit from funding to support local volunteers under the Australian Government’s 2023-24 Volunteer Grants program.

They will receive $2,000 as part of the initiative.

Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton announced a total of $66,225 in funding has been approved for 31 volunteer groups in the Parkes electorate on Monday, 6 May.

“Congratulations to each of the successful groups who have received a much-needed funding boost,” he stated.

“I know many of our local organisations have been struggling during the current cost-of-living crisis as fewer people have the capacity to donate, while their own bills continue to rise.

“These grants will help ease some of that pressure and help our community groups to invest in projects that will enable them to continue the great work they do in communities across the Parkes electorate.

“Our volunteer groups make such a valuable contribution to our towns and it’s all thanks to the selfless volunteers who generously give their time, efforts, talents and skills for the betterment of our communities.

“Volunteering has a strong presence throughout the Parkes electorate, whether it be helping out with local sporting teams and land care groups, responding to natural disasters or other emergencies, or helping local charities support some of our most disadvantaged people.

“I look forward to seeing the ways in which this funding will boost volunteer efforts across the electorate.”

The Volunteer Grants program provides organisations with grants of between $1,000 and $5,000 to purchase small equipment items, contribute towards the cost of training courses and background checks, and to help reimburse volunteers for the cost of their fuel or transport.

These grants come just ahead of National Volunteer Week which runs between 20 and 26 May 2024.