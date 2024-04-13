CHS students smashing it at league trials
Ten Condobolin High School students headed to the Western Boys Rugby League Trials on Wednesday, 27 March.
Nate Vincent and Alby Denyer tried out in the Under 15s; while Kyron Nixon, Triston Ross, Rowen Powell, Lachlan Richards, Zane Saunders, Ernest Peterson, Emanuell Peterson, and Ryan Goodsell vied for selection in the Opens team. The students represented themselves, their school and their entire community with pride and exceptional effort and behaviour.
Nate (Under 15s), Triston (Opens), Emanuell Peterson (Opens), Ryan (Opens) and Rowen (Opens) all made it through to the second stage of trials, which will be held in Peak Hill.
Image Credits: Alese Keen.
