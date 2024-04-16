Celebrating Harmony Day
On Thursday 21st March, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School held a Harmony Day session for the whole school and any visitors that wished to attend. Both the students and visitors loved the activity stations that were set up around the school. There were stations to make rice paper rolls, design lotus flowers and outside there were sports to play. Source and Image Credits: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.
Latest News
Merit Awards for Week 8
On Friday 22nd March, Tullibigeal Central School announced their Merit [...]
Learning Child Studies
Ungarie Central Schools Stage 5 Child Studies students, Aliah Birks, [...]
Celebrating Harmony Day
On Thursday 21st March, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School held [...]
Sharath Maddy visits Tottenham School
On Thursday 21st March, Tottenham Central School Stage 4 students [...]
Learning Life Saving Skills
The Tullibigeal Progress Association recently invited the Tullibigeal Central School [...]
CHS Primary Industries students learn about safety
Condobolin High School’s farm is buzzing with work. Year 11 [...]