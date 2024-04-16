Celebrating Harmony Day

On Thursday 21st March, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School held a Harmony Day session for the whole school and any visitors that wished to attend. Both the students and visitors loved the activity stations that were set up around the school. There were stations to make rice paper rolls, design lotus flowers and outside there were sports to play. Source and Image Credits: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.

