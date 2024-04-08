Bubble bonanza at Koorie Kinderama

Koori Kinderama was full of sensory fun on Monday, 18 March. From blowing bubbles to creating large, unusual bubbles to exploring bubbling blue water to see what creatures children could find – it was a bubble bonanza during the playgroup held at the Wiradjuri Study Centre. Marion Wighton-Packham also sang, If your Happy and You Know it Clap your Hands, with Wiradjuri language. The Wiradjuri Study Centre was grateful to Becky and Jackie for organising and facilitating a wonderful morning for everyone. Image Credits: Wiradjuri Study Centre Facebook Page.