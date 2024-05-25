Attendance rewarded

Condobolin Public School students who achieved 100 per cent attendance for Term One, enjoyed an afternoon tea reward with Principal Mrs Lorraine Farrugia on Friday, 12 April. Mrs Farrugia was so excited to eat and have a chat with the students. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

