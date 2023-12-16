A Wonderful Cushion Concert Held
The Lachlan Arts Council held a Cushion Concert at the Condobolin Community Centre on Saturday, 18 November. This Lachlan Arts Council event was for students to safely showcase their performance talents before their family and friends. Charlie Patton received honour’s A for AMEB Grade 2 Leisure for his repertoire and Anastasia Phillips received hour’s A for AMEB Grade 2 Leisure Comprehensive Exam. Anastasia travelled to Canberra Girls Grammar School to sit her exam. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
