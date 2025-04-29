Zoomobile visits CPS
The Taronga Zoomobile visited Condobolin Public School on Tuesday, 18 March. They had the opportunity to meet, learn about and interact with native wildlife. The students encountered many Australian animals up close. “The Zoo mobile Program offers a range of options. We had the absolute pleasure to have Brewarrina Elder Colin Hardy OAM, play and sing for us,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “Everyone at Condobolin Public School enjoyed this amazing experience.” Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
Latest News
Students harvest apples
Bogan Gate Public School students had a lovely harvest of [...]
Zoomobile visits CPS
The Taronga Zoomobile visited Condobolin Public School on Tuesday, 18 [...]
Courtney is leading the way
Courtney Wallace has been appointed as Acting Coordinator of Lachlan [...]
Golfers tee off
Veterans Golf Thursday 17th April there were 16 players teeing [...]
Year 12 travel to Sydney
Ungarie Central School year 12 students recently travelled to Sydney [...]
Learning through a virtual excursion
Bogan Gate Public School students attended a virtual excursion via [...]