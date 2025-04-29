Zoomobile visits CPS

The Taronga Zoomobile visited Condobolin Public School on Tuesday, 18 March. They had the opportunity to meet, learn about and interact with native wildlife. The students encountered many Australian animals up close. “The Zoo mobile Program offers a range of options. We had the absolute pleasure to have Brewarrina Elder Colin Hardy OAM, play and sing for us,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “Everyone at Condobolin Public School enjoyed this amazing experience.” Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.