Zone Final winners

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

No bowls last Wednesday and only one game on Sunday. Brian Tickle, Mark Marshall, Dave Carters Sr and Jnr braved the windy weather.

The third round of the Spring Business House Bowls saw Brayden Davis Personal Training 1 win the night, Spot 4 were the lucky draw winners and Holy Moses the lucky losers. On the dance floor Blue Shop beat Lachlan Agencies 2, Swiss Watch Centre beat Bridge Club, BDPT 1 beat Concrete Yard Gurus, Spot 4 beat Condo Taxis, Deevsey beat Foodworks, Googar Grinds beat BDPT 2, RSL beat Holy Moses, Happy Daze beat Fireys and L.A. 1 beat Sloshies.

Dan Seton and Andrew Brasnett are eager to play the Club Singles Final, Max Johnson and Michael Coe will play Grant and Brayden Davis in the Major Pairs Final, Steve Taylor and Michael Coe defeated Frank Golyer and Bill Logan in the first Minor Pairs game and Andrew Brasnett, Pete Brasnett and Michael Leal were too good for Michael Waller, Lloyd Merritt and Nick Moody winning twenty two to fifteen in a second round Club Triples game.

Darren Seton and Craig Jones had a successful weekend in the local finals round of the State Open Reserves Pairs that was played at Parkes Railway Club. They won the Semi Final twenty-one eighteen then won a tight Final fifteen fourteen so they are off to play at the State Finals. Very well done!

Max Johnson, Michael Coe, Lisa Rosberg and Brian Tickle didn’t win the Parkes town Prestige Triples Tournament but had fun and won their money back in one of the lucky draws.

ABOVE: Craig Jones and Darren Seton after they won the Zone final of the State Open Reserve Pairs at Parkes recently. They now play in the State finals. Image Contributed.