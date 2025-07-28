Zone 11 Combined Training Protocol Competition

Condobolin Pony Club hosted the Zone 11 Combined Training Protocol Competition on Sunday, 22 June. Each rider competed in both Dressage and Showjumping to earn an overall combined

score. Riders from D Grade to led/assisted riders took part in the event. Riders from Condobolin, Forbes and Grenfell showed wonderful riding and horsemanship. The event was sponsored by

AGnVET Condobolin and Orange Horseland. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.