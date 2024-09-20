Zac Mitchell crowned Club Champion

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Another big weekend of golf with two daily events and the conclusion of the club championship.

Saturday 7th September, we played the September monthly medal sponsored by Jack Taylor Electrical. Thanks, Jack, for your support.

Winner of the A grade medal was Anthony Rodgers with 65 nett, runner up was Greg Nagle with 70 nett c/b, B grade winner was Josh Payne with 59 nett and runner up was Henry Coupland with 65 nett.

Ball comp winners O Harding, M Helyar, I Myers, J Adams, T Stuckey, J Smith Jr, P Nicholson, A Richards 71 nett the cutoff.

NTPs all grades B Richards, no. 9 S Beattie, no. 11 B Richards and A Richards, no. 17 R Edwards and A Rice. LCD Tomsy had left.

With the third round of the championship done and dusted the standings were

A grade Jordan Smith 223, Zac Mitchell 230.

B grade John Adams and Ian Grimshaw 245.

C grade David Hall 270, Adam Richards 274.

Sunday 8th September we played a stroke event for Life Members trophies. Thanks Max and Dops for their support.

Winner of A grade was Andrew Brasnett with 64 nett, runner up was Greg Nagle 67 nett, B grade winner was Damian Bell with 72 nett, runner up was Callen Venables 72 nett.

Ball comp winners Z Mitchell, R Edwards, G Fyfe, E Richards, S Beattie 71 nett the cutoff.

NTPs all grades J. Smith jr. no. 9 A Brasnett and C Venables, no. 11 B Hurley and D Bell, no. 17 D Hall and P Sinderberry.

LCD Karl was there.

So after the final round of the championship the results are

Club Champion for 2024 is Zac Mitchell with 299, runner up was Jordan Smith with 300.

All square coming down the last and Zacs 8 footer went in and Jordan’s 4 footer didn’t.

A grade Handicap winner Steve Beattie 292, r/up Brad Hurley 295

B grade Champion is John Adams 329, runner up was Greg Nagle with 337.

Handicap winner Ryan Edwards 299 c/b from r/up Greg Fyfe 299

C grade winner Callan Venables 363, runner up was David Hall 365, handicap winner Adam Richards 290, r/up Mick Hanlon 301.

Veterans scratch winner Steve Beattie 292 and Handicap winner Greg Nagle 144 c/b

Junior winner was Callan Venables with 363.

That concludes the championship for another year.

How good is golf?

Mister Nothergreen.