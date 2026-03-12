Zac a Western Volleyball Representative

Condobolin High School student Zac Grimmond represented the Western School Sports Association at the NSW Combined High Schools Sports Association in the Open Boys Volleyball team in Sydney recently. The three-day Championships were held in Mt Druitt. In the first match, Western lost 2-0 (sets) to Sydney East; during the second match Western went down 2-0 to Sydney North; in their third first day match Western were defeated 2-0 by South Coast. On day two, Western lost to North Coast, Sydney West and North West. On the third day, Western went down to Hunter and Sydney South West. Despite a challenging championship with his western team, Zac was chosen to be part of the East verse West 2026 Exhibition Match, which sees the stand out players from all participating teams face off against one another. Image Credit: Jessica Marshall.