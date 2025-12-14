Youth test their green thumbs

Lachlan Youth Services have been testing their green thumb. Condobolin youth have planted an assortment of herbs, salad vegetables and even some rock melon. They are eagerly awaiting to see the results. Image Credits: Lachlan Youth Services Facebook Page.

