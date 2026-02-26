Youth Centre in full swing

The Youth Centre is back in full swing as the First Term begins. A new pool table is proving very popular with local youth. Playing pool offers respite from the heat outside on a scorching summer day. The delicious snacks and cool drinks also hit the spot. Visits to the Condobolin Swimming Pool were also on the agenda during the hot temperatures. The Youth Centre is managed by Lachlan Youth Services (Western Plains Regional Services). Image Credit: Lachlan Youth Services Facebook Page.