Young readers blast off at Born to Read Spectacular

By Melissa Blewitt

Young children from across Condobolin embarked on an imaginative journey to the moon when the annual Born to Read Spectacular took place on Thursday, 15 October.

Hosted by the Condobolin Born 2 Read Committee, this year’s event, themed ‘Flying to the Moon’, brought music, storytelling and plenty of excitement to the Condobolin Public School Hall.

The day began with a performance for children from birth to five years, followed by a presentation for Kindergarten to Year Two students.

Entertainers Star Dust Kids took their young audiences on a space-themed adventure, with characters ‘Blip’ and ‘Blob’ encouraging imagination and a love of reading through singing, laughter and interactive entertainment. Ready Roo also made a guest appearance, much to the delight of all those gathered for the event.

A highlight of the event was the announcement of the Birth to Five Years Alphabet Banner Hunt competition winners, with Emily Platt, Koa Denyer and Frankie King taking home prizes.

Each child received a goody bag containing a book and craft activities, providing an opportunity to continue the fun and learning at home.

The annual spectacular aims to promote early childhood literacy and encourage children to develop an interest in books and reading from a young age.

The event was supported by Evolution Mining, Lachlan Shire Council, Felton Industries and the Commonwealth Bank.