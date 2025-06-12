Yellow Light means stop
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt
Does a yellow traffic light mean you can still go through?
The answer is no, according to Transport for NSW.
“Did you know that a red light isn’t the only one that means stop? Yellow does too!” a post on the Transport for NSW Facebook Page read.
“Yep! Yellow doesn’t mean ‘speed up to get through’ as is sometimes misunderstood – you can only go through a yellow light if it’s unsafe to stop before the ‘stop’ line, otherwise you must stop,” the post concluded.
In NSW, a driver who fails to stop for a yellow light when it’s safe to do so will face a fine of $544 and three demerit points.
The rule, according to Australian Road Rules (Rule 57), states that you must stop at a yellow light if it’s safe to do so and speeding up to “get through” is also against the law.
