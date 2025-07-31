Year Six Transition to High School
By Melissa Blewitt
Year Six students only have two terms of primary schooling left, so their thoughts turn towards making their way to High School.
Condobolin High School (CHS) welcomed students from Condobolin Public School and St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin on Wednesday, 25 June for a Gala Day, in preparation of their transition into Year 7 2026.
Students and staff had opportunity to move and mingle through a series of activities designed to orientate them to CHS systems and structures.
They spent time in the Food Technology room, where they made a number of delicious treats. The students also spent time in the School Hall and various classrooms, where they interacted with educators on numerous topics and engaged in group discussions plus activities.
