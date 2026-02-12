Year Six celebration held for CPS students

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Public School held their Year Six celebration event on Monday, 15 December.

Principal Mrs Lorraine Farrugia urged the Year Six cohort to “Remember the wonderful lessons they have learnt in their Primary school years. Lessons about the importance of getting along with others, being resilient and persistent, having the confidence to give new things a go and ensuring they are organised for learning and life so that they can not only achieve but exceed their potential,” at the event.

“I know that each of our Year Six students have a lifetime of memories ahead but for now I encourage them all to look back on their growth and achievements during their time at Condobolin

Public School with pride. Well done and congratulations to our graduating Year 6 students!”

The graduating class of 2025 included Lincoln Barrass, Lucy Carr, Jay Cocks-Tomkinson, Ella Coe, McKensie Connell, Logan Crammond, Lionel Curry, Antrell Dargin, Levi Daure, Joseph Fitzgerald, Alaska Frazer, Lui George, Siarah Glasson, Eliza Hayburn, Winter Hall-Ritchie, Dominic Herbert, Avah Kirby, Wentworth Lark, Lucy Leslie, Penne McDonald, Harvey McFadyen, Lucas

McMaster, Lucy Miles, Kaitlyn Nixon, Max Packham, Rory Packham, Alec Patton, Addison Pawsey, Quade Peterson, Kaidan Powell, Bailey Prince, Dakota Quin, Dirk Riach, Kenzie Riley, Damien Rosberg, Nathaniel Saunders, Thomas Saunders, Suede Sloane, Harlow Smith, Maddison Smith, Pippa Smith, Shylarah Solomon, Carter Stewart, Ashleigh Thomas, Kylarrah Waites, Kaylen Weldon, Cleo Whiley and Alexas Wright.

Mrs Newell, Miss Richards, Mrs Cheree Stokes, Ms Linda Porter, Ms Megan Davies and Mr Brenton Taylor wished all their students the very best for their High School journey ahead.

Students attending Condobolin High School had their first day in Year Seven on Monday, 9 February.