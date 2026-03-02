Year Six all smiles

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Year Six students were all smiles as they marked their last first day of primary school on Monday, 9 February. They were all looking forward to a fresh year of learning and spending time with their friends. Image Credit: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.

