Year Six all smiles
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Year Six students were all smiles as they marked their last first day of primary school on Monday, 9 February. They were all looking forward to a fresh year of learning and spending time with their friends. Image Credit: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.
Latest News
Year Six all smiles
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Year Six students were all [...]
Rules for motorised wheeled devices
Central West Police District just want to remind young persons [...]
The Red Nursing Cape
The Red Nursing Cape 1968-1992 owned by the late Kathleen [...]
Finding out about frogs
Condobolin Public School students, along with Mrs Stokes and Miss [...]
Alexis smashes multiple records
Congratulations to Trundle St Patrick's Parish School student Alexis Gaut [...]
A 21st birthday celebration
Happy Birthday to Lottie Jacobson, who celebrated her 21st on [...]