Year Nine Careers visit TAFE

On Monday, 22 July, Condobolin High School Year 9 Careers visited the TAFE NSW Condobolin Campus. “Tennille Dunn, TAFE Services Coordinator gave the students a tour of the campus and information about TAFE Courses including Automotive, Welding and Beauty that will be running next year for Year 10, 11 and 12 students,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 31/07/2024By

Latest News

Coden wins all events

03/08/2024|

Congratulations to Lake Cargelligo Central School student Coden who gained [...]

NAIDOC Week celebrations

03/08/2024|

Central West Family Support Group Incorporated (CWFSG) collaborated with Creative [...]

We recommend