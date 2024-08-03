Year Nine Careers visit TAFE
On Monday, 22 July, Condobolin High School Year 9 Careers visited the TAFE NSW Condobolin Campus. “Tennille Dunn, TAFE Services Coordinator gave the students a tour of the campus and information about TAFE Courses including Automotive, Welding and Beauty that will be running next year for Year 10, 11 and 12 students,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
