Year 6 Students get a taste of High School

In Week 7, Year 6 students from Condobolin Public School and St Joseph’s Parish School had the opportunity to experience PDHPE and Maths at Condobolin High School. “It was wonderful to see them engaging with new skills and learning new things!” read a post on the Condobolin High Schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook page.