Year 6 Students get a taste of High School
In Week 7, Year 6 students from Condobolin Public School and St Joseph’s Parish School had the opportunity to experience PDHPE and Maths at Condobolin High School. “It was wonderful to see them engaging with new skills and learning new things!” read a post on the Condobolin High Schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook page.
Latest News
Year 6 Students get a taste of High School
In Week 7, Year 6 students from Condobolin Public School [...]
Condobolin Works Depot Officially Opens
By Melissa Blewitt The Condobolin Works Depot has been officially [...]
Wyatt catches a big Cod
Wyatt Denyer caught this beautiful 109 centimetre Murray Cod in [...]
Mock Crash Demonstration Helps Young Drivers To Not Become Road Statistics
Media Release The annual mock crash demonstration returned last week [...]
Multi-Species Grazing Paddock walk
Compiled by Hayley Egan On Tuesday 2nd September, Condobolin and [...]
Exemplary public speaking skills
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin’s Peter Elias came first in his [...]