Year 6 Meets Year 7
On Wednesday 5th November, Tottenham Central School’s Year 6 students joined Year 7 for their second transition day — and what a great day it was! They jumped into high school life, tried out new subjects, and got to know their future classmates and teachers. It’s awesome to see them growing more confident and excited for Year 7 next year! Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Kindergarten Transition – Full Day Visit!
On Friday 14th November, Tullamore Central School 2026 Kindergarten Transition [...]
Eli Showing skills
Condobolin High School student Eli Heffernan has been selected to [...]
Making Poppies for Remembrance Day
Trundle Central School K/1/2 students made these beautiful Poppy field [...]
Students receive Early Entry offers
By Hayley Egan A select few of Ungarie Central School [...]
Stage Three explore Echuca, Bendigo & Ballarat
By Hayley Egan Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School stage 3 [...]