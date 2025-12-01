Year 6 Meets Year 7

On Wednesday 5th November, Tottenham Central School’s Year 6 students joined Year 7 for their second transition day — and what a great day it was! They jumped into high school life, tried out new subjects, and got to know their future classmates and teachers. It’s awesome to see them growing more confident and excited for Year 7 next year! Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.