Year 5/6 Students Hold Fundraiser
On Friday, 19 June, Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School Year 5 and 6 students held a Chicken Burger and Fruit Box Fundraiser to help raise money for their upcoming excursion.
Students worked collaboratively to prepare and organise orders, following a well-established routine. They carefully assembled each order according to the details on the lunch bags and placed them in the warmer to ensure they were ready for distribution.
At lunchtime, students and staff lined up to collect their orders, making the event a great success.
The fundraiser provided students with an opportunity to develop teamwork, organisation and responsibility while contributing towards their excursion goals.
“We would like to thank all students, staff, and families for their support.” read a comment in the schools newsletter.
Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School Newsletter.
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