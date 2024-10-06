Year 3/4 practice tennis

On Wednesday 11th September, Tullibigeal Central School Yr 3/4 students participate in the Todd Woodbridge Cup Zone gala day in Griffith. The students played in doubles and mixed doubles in a round robin against other school students. They had a great day learning about the rules of tennis, meeting new people and improving their tennis skills. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.