Year 3/4 practice tennis
On Wednesday 11th September, Tullibigeal Central School Yr 3/4 students participate in the Todd Woodbridge Cup Zone gala day in Griffith. The students played in doubles and mixed doubles in a round robin against other school students. They had a great day learning about the rules of tennis, meeting new people and improving their tennis skills. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
