Year 12 Graduation
The final assembly for the graduating students of 2025 was held on Friday 26th September. The Trundle Central School graduating students were Alice Bridger and Narrella Thornton-McKellar. Alice was presented a bronze and silver award, while Narrelle was awarded a bronze, silver and gold award. Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Gaining Conservation knowledge
By Melissa Blewitt On Thursday, 18 September community members who [...]
Sydney Thunder School Holiday Bash in Condobolin
Local players had the opportunity to learn from qualified cricket [...]
NAIDOC Tree Planting in Murrin Bridge
As part of the Lake Cargelligo TAFE NAIDOC activities, students [...]
Condobolin Junior Cricket season to begin
By Melissa Blewitt The Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Under 13’s [...]
A CHS Graduation celebration
Condobolin High School held their Graduation Celebration for Year 12 [...]