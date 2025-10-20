Year 12 Graduation

The final assembly for the graduating students of 2025 was held on Friday 26th September. The Trundle Central School graduating students were Alice Bridger and Narrella Thornton-McKellar. Alice was presented a bronze and silver award, while Narrelle was awarded a bronze, silver and gold award. Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.

