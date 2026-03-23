Year 12 attend University Roadshow in Parkes
Trundle Central School Year 12 students attended the University Roadshow at Parkes High School on Thursday 5th March. Students listen to presentations from the Universities Admissions Centre, Charles Sturt University, Southern Cross University, University of New England and Newcastle. Information covered included accomodation, costs, how to be accepted and life at university. This was a very valuable experience. Source and Image Credit: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
CHS students learn beyond the classroom
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt Learning beyond the classroom is an [...]
Year 12 attend University Roadshow in Parkes
Trundle Central School Year 12 students attended the University Roadshow [...]
2026 Tottenham Picnic Races
Compiled by Hayley Egan On Saturday 7th March, the annual [...]
$250,000 reward offered as police appeal for information to locate Julian Ingram
A $250,000 reward has been announced for information that leads [...]
New Science Lab Completed
By Hayley Egan In June 2024, it was announced that [...]
Celebrating 70 Years – The Drum Sergeant
Is the leader in the snare or side drum section, [...]