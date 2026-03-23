Year 12 attend University Roadshow in Parkes

Trundle Central School Year 12 students attended the University Roadshow at Parkes High School on Thursday 5th March. Students listen to presentations from the Universities Admissions Centre, Charles Sturt University, Southern Cross University, University of New England and Newcastle. Information covered included accomodation, costs, how to be accepted and life at university. This was a very valuable experience. Source and Image Credit: Trundle Central School Facebook page.