Year 11 Work Studies

On Thursday, 19 February Condobolin High School Year 11 Work Studies students participated in an excursion to the Government Services Mobile Service Centre. “During the visit, manager Jade

provided an informative overview of the services available and explained how they support people at various stages of life. Students learned about important services they will access in the future,

including Medicare and Centrelink, and gained valuable insight into how these systems operate,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “We sincerely thank Jade and her team for their time, knowledge and support in helping students better understand essential community services.” Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.