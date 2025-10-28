Yarning Circle stones laid at St Joseph’s

By Melissa Blewitt

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin have laid the first stones of the school’s Yarning Circle.

The project space was created with guidance from the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community.

“Thank you to Evolution Mining’s Cowal Partnering Program for funding this project, and to Hadrill Contracting Pty Ltd for preparing this special and sacred space in our school,” a post on the St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page read.

“In our busy world, the Yarning Circle will be a place of stillness, deep listening, healing and connection; a special gathering place for our whole school community.”

• ABOVE: Alisha Taylor, St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Principal Natasha Brotherton, Uncle Dick Richards, Shannon Sloane, Chantelle Grimmond and Krista Kirby (back) together with (front) Harper Taylor, Adella Sloane, Jonas Sloane and Rueben Sloane. Image Credit: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.

• BELOW: The first stones of the St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Yarning Circle have been laid. Image Credit: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.