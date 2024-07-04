Latest News
Celebrating 126 years of Independence of the Philippines
One-hundred-and-twenty-six years of Independence of the Philippines was celebrated in [...]
Wyatt to rip in at Carnival
Condobolin Public School’s Wyatt Denyer is playing in the NSW [...]
New Science Lab – Funded
The Trundle Central School Community are truly fortunate to be [...]
Local Heritage Grants now open
Lachlan Shire Council’s local Heritage Grants are now open, with [...]
Students receive Scholarships
Evolution Mining supports and celebrates the achievements of students who [...]
CHS holds a successful Athletics Carnival
Condobolin High School held a very successful Athletics Carnival on [...]