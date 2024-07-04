Wyatt to rip in at Carnival

Condobolin Public School’s Wyatt Denyer is playing in the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association (PSSA) State Rugby League-Opens Carnival at Wollongong recently with his Western teammates. Rip in and run hard, Wyatt! Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 04/07/2024

