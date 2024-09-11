Wyatt part of successful Union team
Condobolin Public School student Wyatt Denyer (third from the left in front row – kneeling) and his Western Rugby Union teammates participated in their state carnival recently. The Western team came away with the Convenor’s Shield after winning their side of the draw. Another tremendous achievement, which has never been done by a Western team before. Image Credit: Western School Sports Association Facebook Page.
