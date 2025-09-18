Wyatt catches a big Cod

Wyatt Denyer caught this beautiful 109 centimetre Murray Cod in the lower Lachlan. He threw a lot of lures before he caught this magnificent fish. **Please note that the fish was caught prior to the closure of Murray Cod fishing season, which takes place from 1 September to 30 November each year to protect the fish during their breeding season.** Image Credit: Adam Denyer via the Cod Hunters Facebook Page.