WSC spreading Christmas cheer

Wiradjuri Study Centre brought smiles to people’s faces in the Condobolin community as they delivered Christmas hampers. The hampers were delivered in honour of Aunty Ronda’s legacy. “Thankful to Bill Crews foundation and Yindyamarra Aboriginal Service,” a post on the Wiradjuri Study Centre Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Wiradjuri Study Centre Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 09/12/2025By

