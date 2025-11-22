WSC hosts a Community Celebration

By Melissa Blewitt

The Wiradjuri Study Centre hosted a community celebration on Tuesday, 28 October.

It was hosted by the Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation (Galari Pathways) in partnership with The Benevolent Society.

The event was a fun-filled afternoon, showcasing the Galari Pathways Program, where Elders, families, community and youth celebrated together.

Kevin Read conducted the Smoking Ceremony, Uncle Dick Richards delivered the Welcome to Country, and the Galari Girls Dance Group performed traditional dances.

There was face painting, giveaways and a barbecue for all to enjoy plus the chance to explore the Wiradjuri Study Centre.

The event was a “Fun filled afternoon with plenty of activities and entertainment for the kids and families,” a post on the Wiradjuri Study Centre Facebook Page read. “Massive thank you to Benevolent Society, Evolution Mines, Ally Coe, Galari Girl’s Dance Group, Mitch Wheeler, Marion Wighton and Quanika Colliss.

“It’s such a privilege to work in our community and celebrate together.”