WOW Encounters to add a touch of wild wonder
By Melissa Blewitt
From slithery snakes to majestic lizards, it will be a day of discovery and wild wonder at the WOW Reptile Encounters tent at the Condobolin Show on Saturday, 23 August.
WOW Reptile Encounters will showcase some of the amazing creatures from the reptile and amphibian world.
Children will learn about many creatures as well as their importance to the environment.
The show includes a variety of non-venomous snakes as well as lizards and frogs.
All children will have the chance to see and touch these amazing creatures.
Make sure to visit the friendly (but not so furry) reptilian friends at the reptile tent. Pat a lizard or even a snake (if you’re brave enough).
Children can let their curiosity run wild as they get up close and personal with these incredible creatures.
It’s an educational and entertaining experience that promises to leave a lasting impression.
