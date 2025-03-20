World Day of Prayer

The annual World Day of Prayer in Condobolin, hosted by the Anglican Church, was held on Friday, 7 March. The event got underway at 7pm. World Day of Prayer is a global ecumenical movement led by Christian women who welcome you to join in prayer and action for peace and justice. The World Day of Prayer 2025 host country was The Cook Islands, and the theme was ‘I made you wonderful’. They produced a service for congregations large and small, which saw over 170 countries pray together. The World Day of Prayer at the Anglican Church in Condobolin concluded with supper and fellowship. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.