World Day of Prayer

By Melissa Blewitt

The annual World Day of Prayer in Condobolin was hosted by the Presbyterian Church on Friday, 6 March.

World Day of Prayer is a global ecumenical movement led by Christian women who welcome you to join in prayer and action for peace and justice.

The World Day of Prayer 2026 host country was Nigeria, and the theme was ‘I will give you rest: Come’ World Day of Prayer. Australia produced a service for congregations large and small, which saw over 170 countries pray together.

According to the World Day of Prayer, Australia Service Booklet; “Nigeria is the largest country in Africa by population and one of the largest in the world — over 211 million people (27 million in Australia); this is expected to double in 25 years. It has a very young population; 41% are under 14 years of age. Nigeria is rich in cultural diversity, with over 500 indigenous languages and over 250 ethnic groups. The official language is English. Nigeria has 2 main faiths, Christianity and Islam, and many local belief systems.

“Geographically Nigeria is situated at a key junction between east and west Africa and on major trading routes. It has a long coastline and varied landscapes. Its land size is one eighth the area of Australia.”