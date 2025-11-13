Works on Booberoi Bridge underway

Works on Booberoi Bridge are well underway. The structure being replaced with a new 36 metre long, nine metre wide road train rated structure which will restore full access for heavy vehicles. Located on SR23, the Booberoi Bridge will be closed to all traffic until Friday, 19 December. Emergency Services are permitted to use a temporary construction crossing established for the project. Please be aware detours are currently in place with signage directing traffic via Kiacatoo Road. Image Credit: Cobar Shire Council Facebook Page.