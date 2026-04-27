Working together for student health
Condobolin High School was pleased to support the School Vaccination Program delivered by NSW Health in Term One. “This free program provides important vaccinations to students during school hours, helping protect against serious diseases such as whooping cough, HPV and meningococcal disease, while keeping our school community safe and healthy,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “A big thank you to NSW Health staff, Mrs Lisa Bennett and Mrs Katie Worthington, for visiting our school and delivering this important program with care and professionalism.” Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
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