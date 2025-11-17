Working on Railing Project

Condobolin Picnic Race Club volunteers are working on the PVC railing project – this involves removing the old inside running rail and replacing it with new PVC railing. “This upgrade enhances safety for both horses and riders while improving our facilities,” Condobolin Picnic Race Club Secretary Joy Gibson said. “A big thank you to Racing NSW and Racing NSW Country for their generous funding and support in making this project possible and to our volunteers who helped install it. “The new Barriers Australia PVC railing continues to strengthen and support country racing.” Condobolin Picnic races are being held on 21 February 2026.