Working on Railing Project
Condobolin Picnic Race Club volunteers are working on the PVC railing project – this involves removing the old inside running rail and replacing it with new PVC railing. “This upgrade enhances safety for both horses and riders while improving our facilities,” Condobolin Picnic Race Club Secretary Joy Gibson said. “A big thank you to Racing NSW and Racing NSW Country for their generous funding and support in making this project possible and to our volunteers who helped install it. “The new Barriers Australia PVC railing continues to strengthen and support country racing.” Condobolin Picnic races are being held on 21 February 2026.
Latest News
Brayden and Leah receive awards
Congratulations to Tullibigeal Central School students Brayden and Leah for [...]
Year 12’s Final Farewell
On Thursday 6th November, Trundle Central School held their Senior [...]
Students dress up for Halloween
On Friday 31st October, Lake Cargelligo Central School students had [...]
Sunrise Energy Metals doubles scandium resource
By Melissa Blewitt A Feasibility Study investigating the potential to [...]
Tied match for Under 17’s
The Under 17’s cricket team (ABOVE) headed to Forbes for [...]