Women of the Lachlan – “Mary the Rainmaker”

*Aboriginal and Torres Strait people should be aware that this article contains names and pictures of a deceased person*

‘Mary’ Jemima Johnson, nee brown, also known as Cook, Wolfe.

Jemima Brown was born around 1882 at Dandaloo, a traditional Aboriginal camp on the Bogan River, in NSW.

Like many other Wiradjuri women of this generation, her birth was not recorded with the NSW Government and there are few details of her parents. Her father was George Brown and her mother was a tribal woman.

This was the era of squatters and white settlement, which lead to the relocation of many Bogan and Calarie (Lachlan) peoples, with Mary Jemima finding her way as a young woman to the early Mission at Warrangesda on the Murrumbidgee River near Darlington Point.

It was at Warrangesda, in 1896, that Mary Jemima met and married her first husband Jack ‘Moolbong” Johnson, a traditional tribal Kooragee, (doctor and ‘cleverman’) from the Calarie.

Mary Jemima was also known as a ‘clever woman’, and she soon returned to her home country between the Calarie and Bogan Rivers, with her home at Condobolin, where she met her second husband Cubby Wolfe.

Mary was known to many of the early white settlers in the district and would make her camp on the run’s. The farmers learnt it was important to assist her with some food and supplies. The story is told that if Mary was not afforded this respect, she would ‘set the red steer’ (ie. fire) upon them, and farmers then needed to call upon her special skills to make rain in order to extinguish the blaze, hence her name “Mary the Rainmaker”.

Mary has many descendants still living in the town of Condobolin on the Lachlan River today and is buried in the Condobolin cemetery.

Courtesy of the Condobolin and District Historical Society Facebook Page.