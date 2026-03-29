Women of the Lachlan – Dorothy Press

Dorothy Press was a hard working, self-motivated quiet achiever.

Educated by her mother through Correspondence School, Dorothy was brought up on the land and enjoyed a country upbringing while understanding the challenges of life on the land with manual labour, long years of drought and devastating floods.

During her late teens, a severe drought struck lasting for three years. A quote from Dorothy’s words…

“All mustering was done on horseback and the sheepdogs ran for miles every day. Dragging bogged sheep up the steep riverbank and mercy killing sheep with their eyes picked out by crows was an everyday occurrence. We skinned the dead sheep as the skin was worth three and sixpence, which brought a bag of chaff for the horses. Dead wool was worth two pence a pound so we plucked the wool from carcasses too far gone to skin”

In 1941 with the war coming closer to Australia, Dorothy enlisted in the Army, serving for four years before returning home to work the property with her father. Dorothy’s love of horses played a big part in her life.

Dorothy married Roley Press in 1951 and soon had three sons. During the fifties there were continuous floods when the family were isolated for weeks on end and Dorothy took this inconvenience in her stride, without complaint.

Dorothy was a community minded woman demonstrated by her involvement with the Condobolin Show Society in many capacities as a competitor with her horses from a very young age, to committee member, a steward and contestant all through life.

In later years it was well known that Dorothy would stay up all night, baking every item on the schedule which she delivered the next morning along with handicrafts, preserves, flowers and vegetables. Dorothy was a competitor at the Condobolin Show for 77 years.

Dorothy was also a member of a number of community based organisations including the Kiacatoo CWA, the Oxley Group, the Australian Women’s Army Service, Presbyterian Women’s Association, Sunshine Club, Red Cross and Condobolin Writers Group.

As a member of the Historical Society Dorothy had a love of local history, writing and poetry and willingly shared her knowledge with young pupils, to foster an understanding of life before electricity, modern appliances and the motor car.

Dorothy Ann Press passed away 22nd October 2011.

Courtesy of the Condobolin and District Historical Society Facebook Page.