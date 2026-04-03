Women gather for inspiring International Women’s Day Event

A room filled with energy, connection and inspiration marked this year’s International Women’s Day celebration, as 145 women from across the community came together for a memorable event celebrating the strength, resilience and achievements of women.

Guests were treated to an afternoon of meaningful conversation and inspiration, hearing from three incredible guest speakers — Imogen Crump, Jen Laing and Sammy J Longmore — who each shared their personal stories, insights and encouragement with the audience.

Their messages resonated deeply with attendees, sparking reflection, laughter and powerful moments of connection throughout the day.

Beyond the inspiring conversations, the event also made a significant impact within the community, raising more than $2,000 for local CanAssist, supporting individuals and families in the region who are affected by cancer.

Event organisers said the generosity of attendees, local businesses and supporters is what made the day possible.

“We are incredibly grateful to all of the sponsors and donors who contributed to the success of the event,” organisers said. “Community support allowed us not only to create a beautiful and meaningful day for the women who attended, but also to give back to an organisation that does so much for people in our community.”

The atmosphere throughout the event was one of celebration and support, with women coming together to share stories, build connections and uplift one another.

“It was a brilliant day filled with connection, inspiration and a reminder of the power of community,” organisers said.

Special thanks were extended to the local businesses and individuals who donated prizes, services and sponsorship, helping to make the event both memorable and impactful.

Winners of raffle prizes were announced on the day and have been collected.

With strong attendance and overwhelming positive feedback, organisers say they hope the event will continue to grow in future years, bringing women together to celebrate, support and inspire one another while giving back to important local causes.

Contributed.