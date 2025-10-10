Woman charged after investigation
A woman was charged after an investigation into the alleged supply of drugs in the states Central West.
In December 2024, Rural Crime Investigators and Criminal Investigators from Central West Police District established Strike Force Goovigen, to investigate drug, firearms and property offences in
the Parkes, Forbes, and Condobolin areas.
Following further inquiries, Strike Force Goovigen detectives executed a search warrant at a home in Forbes, where 29-year-old woman was arrested.
During the search of the woman and the house, police allegedly located and seized replica firearms, ammunition, a slingshot and methylamphetamine.
She was taken to Parkes Police Station where she was charged with recklessly deal with proceeds of crime and six counts of supply prohibited drug.
She was refused bail and appeared before Bail Division Court 4 on Thursday, 1 October 2025.
Inquiries under Strike Force Goovigen continue.
Media Release (NSW Police Media).
