Wiradjuri Language Lesson at LCS

On Wednesday, 6 May Lachlan Children’s Services were excited to welcome Marion Packham for a Wiradjuri Language Lesson. They read ‘Counting with Little Fish’ by Lucy Cousins together. Everyone enjoyed counting and talking about guya-fish. Songs and movement were also a feature of the lesson. Image Credit: WCC Language Program Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 20/05/2026By

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