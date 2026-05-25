Wiradjuri Language Lesson at LCS
On Wednesday, 6 May Lachlan Children’s Services were excited to welcome Marion Packham for a Wiradjuri Language Lesson. They read ‘Counting with Little Fish’ by Lucy Cousins together. Everyone enjoyed counting and talking about guya-fish. Songs and movement were also a feature of the lesson. Image Credit: WCC Language Program Facebook Page.
Latest News
A generous sporting donation for LCS
Lachlan Children’s Services received a generous sporting donation recently. “We [...]
Students Show Off Their Green Thumbs
On Wednesday 29th April, Ungarie Central School Primary students got [...]
Wiradjuri Language Lesson at LCS
On Wednesday, 6 May Lachlan Children’s Services were excited to [...]
Mother’s Day Morning Tea at LCS
Compiled By Melissa Blewitt Lachlan Children’s Services hosted a wonderful [...]
Fun and laughter at Koori Kinderama
There was plenty of fun and laughter at Koori Kinderama [...]
Students Attend Careers Day
Tottenham Central School Stage 5 and 6 students attended the [...]