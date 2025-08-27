Winter receives accolade
During Education Week, Condobolin Public School student Winter Ritchie-Hall, was presented with a Public Education Award. Relieving Principal Mrs Lorraine Farrugia presented the accolade at the school’s Public Education Week assembly on Monday, 4 August. Quade Peterson was also a recipient of a Public Education Award but was unable to attend the assembly due to sporting commitments. ABOVE: Mrs Lorraine Farrugia and Winter Ritchie-Hall. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
Latest News
Thank You from The Tullamore Show Committee
Thank you by the Tullamore Show Committee Thank You from [...]
Brody awarded a life changing Bert Evans Apprentice Scholarship
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt Condobolin’s Brody O’Bryan apprenticeship journey exemplifies [...]
Warm Wraps sent with Love
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin Library Knitters group members Fay Nash [...]
Winter receives accolade
During Education Week, Condobolin Public School student Winter Ritchie-Hall, was [...]
Ellijah takes on exciting work experience opportunity
In Week 10 of Term 2, Tullibigeal Central School student, [...]
Soccer success for CPS team
Condobolin Public School Soccer Teams attended a Gala Day on [...]