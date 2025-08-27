Winter receives accolade

During Education Week, Condobolin Public School student Winter Ritchie-Hall, was presented with a Public Education Award. Relieving Principal Mrs Lorraine Farrugia presented the accolade at the school’s Public Education Week assembly on Monday, 4 August. Quade Peterson was also a recipient of a Public Education Award but was unable to attend the assembly due to sporting commitments. ABOVE: Mrs Lorraine Farrugia and Winter Ritchie-Hall. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.