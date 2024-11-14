Winning at golf

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday 9th, we played a 4B aggregate sponsored by Clive Dunne. Thanks Clive for your support. It was also the 2nd round of the Chamens Xmas hamper.

Winners of the day on a 3 way count back were Harry Thomas and Tom Hotham with 74 pts c/b, runners up were Zac Yeomans and Phar Nicholson also 74 pts.

Ball comp winners Mick Hanlon and Sam Moore 74 pts, Alan Rice and Russell Keen 72 pts, Barrie Toms and Phil Thomas 71pts.

NTPs all grades A. Lancaster, no. 9 A. Lancaster and L.coombs, no 11 S. Taylor and P. Thomas, no. 17 B. Toms and D. Bell.

On Saturday 16th we will play a 4,3,2, stableford event, and the 3rd round of the Xmas hamper.

How good is golf?

Mister Nothergreen.