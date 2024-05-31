Winnie a star in the making
Condobolin Public School student Winnie Hall is a star in the making. She rehearsed for months to be involved with the Parkes Music and Dramatic Society production of Annie. She had a very active role as one of the orphans – singing, dancing, speaking, and acting. The three-hour show played for packed audiences over several weeks, finishing on 11 May. “The audience was wowed by her amazing performance and the whole fabulous production,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read.
ABOVE:Michelle Horvat, Nicola Condron, Winnie Hall, Alison Geeves and Casey Thompson. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
