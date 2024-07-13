Willy victorious

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday 6th July, we played an individual stroke event for the July monthly medal sponsored by Jock Coupland and Tom Stuckey. Thanks fellas for your support.

Winner of A grade was Willy Dargan with 69 nett c/b, runner up was Eamon Coe also 69 nett.

B grade winner Jack Jones with 74 nett, runner up was Greg Moncrieff 76 nett.

Ball comp winners G Taylor 70, S Taylor 71, G Fyfe 73, L Dickson 74, I Myers 75, B Toms 76.

NTPs all grades P Ward, no. 9 K Crow and P Colless, no. 11 L Dickson and J Jones, no. 17 L Dickson and J Coupland.

LCD Baz had gone.

Membership is due, non members won’t be eligible to win competitions, and private cart owners will need to sign the cart registration form to be able to use their cart on the course.

How good is golf?

Mister Nothergreen.